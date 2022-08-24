Vijay Deverakonda Confirms Being In A 'Long Relationship'; Is He Hinting At Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay Deverakonda, who has always been very low-key about discussing his personal life, has opened up in detail about what he thinks about love and relationships. The actor shared that he was scared of falling in love for the longest time. The actor said that while growing up he was told that money was everything.

Vijay, who is set to make his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production Liger, also revealed that he has never said ‘I love you too’ to anybody. Vijay is rumoured to be dating his ‘Dear Comrade’ star Rashmika Mandanna. However, they have never admitted to dating each other. Vijay’s Liger co-star Ananya Panday had dropped a major hint about the two of them getting married soon, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Talking about this in a recent interview with GQ, Vijay said, “I’m someone who loves being in love. I believe in love stories. They’re my happy place. But I’m also scared of heartbreak. So far, it hasn’t happened.”

He continued, “Growing up, my dad taught me that love is bullshit and that money is the centre of this world… This was ingrained in me so deeply that when I grew into an adult, I didn’t believe in relationships. I began believing that whoever came to me, came with a want. When someone said they love me, I never said I love you too. Till today, it doesn’t come as naturally as it should.” The actor also added that his perspective towards love changed after he got into a “long relationship” with a woman after he became an actor. The actor, however, didn’t reveal the name of the woman.

Meanwhile, speaking about her ‘relationship’ making the headlines, Rashmika recently told Hindustan Times, “Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’” The actress was referring to her three Bollywood films — Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal and two films from the South — Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

