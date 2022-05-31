Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda Is Set To Make His Debut On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his pan-India debut Liger, is expected to make his debut in the upcoming season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. There hasn’t been any confirmation from the actor or the filmmaker yet, but a picture of Vijay from what appears to be Koffee With Karan’s sets has emerged online.

Taking to Twitter, a fan account by the name of Team Deverakonda shared a photo of the iconic Koffee cup signed by Vijay. It is being said that Vijay will be making his Koffee With Karan debut along with Ananya Panday, who is the female lead of Liger.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday on Monday uploaded a reel with Vijay Deverakonda where they can be seen grooving to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s ‘The Punjaabban Song’.

In the video, Ananya is pulling off another glamorous look in a yellow mini dress. She looked stunning as she paired her outfit with sparkling purple heels. Ananya left her tresses open and looked beautiful as ever. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and white suit. He wore a white shirt and paired it with a white blazer, over black trousers. These two danced to Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song and even performed the hook step. With the clip, Ananya extended best wishes to the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. “Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say – Jug Jugg Jeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger,” she wrote.

JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan was quick to react to the video. “Awesome some liger moves,” he wrote and dropped fire emojis.

Liger marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

