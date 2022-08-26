Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda Wants To Work With This Music Composer Soon

South actor Vijay Deverakonda has time and again proven his mettle in acting. He was last seen in Liger, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on August 25. While the film has been receiving mixed reviews, celebrities have been showing their excitement for the film. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja expressed his excitement and wished the Liger team. He tweeted, “Best wishes to team Liger on the release tomorrow,” and tagged the cast and crew of the film.

In response to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s tweet, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his wish to work with the music composer. He replied, “Yuvannnnn We need to collab soon Thank you for the wishes!”

Check out the tweet here:

Yuvannnnn ❤️

We need to collab soon 🤗

Thank you for the wishes! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 24, 2022

Ahead of Liger’s release, the boycott Liger trend was trending on social media. At the same time, Vijay Deverakonda, during a promotional event, said, “With Liger we expected a bit of drama…but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!”

Liger follows the story of a boxer, who fights against odds to make his mark and also suffers from the issue of stammering. The film also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is playing the female lead in the film, is making her South film debut with Liger. Vijay Deverakonda has also stepped into Hindi films with Liger.

While Vijay Deverakonda’s performance has been appreciated, the movie has failed to work at the box office and has received a mixed response.

