Liger Starts Streaming on This OTT Platform in Four Languages
Liger Starts Streaming on This OTT Platform in Four Languages

By: Entertainment Bureau

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 13:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

After a disastrous performance in theatres, it remains to be seen how Liger fares on OTT.

After a disastrous performance in theatres, it remains to be seen how Liger fares on OTT.

The Hindi version will be made available at a later date.

Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was released on August 25 and despite all the hype and promotions, it failed miserably at the box office. The movie turned out to be a dud on the first weekend itself, with collections way lower than the makers imagined. Receiving unanimously negative reviews, Liger was loathed by both audiences and critics who tore the film apart for the bad screenplay, bad acting, lack of a proper story and borderline misogyny. The movie’s performance was so bad that earlier reports suggested that the movie would be available for streaming on OTT from the second week of September itself, within just 2 weeks of its theatrical release.

However, those reports did not turn out to be true but now official reports say that the film is finally available for streaming from September 22 onwards on Disney+Hotstar. Liger is made available on the OTT giant in the four South Indian languages for now. The Hindi version will be made available at a later date. The official handle of Disney+Hotstar shared that from midnight September, Liger could be streamed.

After a disastrous performance in theatres, it remains to be seen how Liger fares on OTT. The box office collection of the film remains disputed. While a Bollywood Hungama report suggests that the film made just Rs 20 crore in India, Dharma Productions said that it made Rs 33 crore worldwide on day one.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the leads, the film also starred boxing legend, Mike Tyson, in an extended cameo It was supposed to be a crowd-puller but even that failed to bring audiences to theatres eventually.

first published:September 22, 2022, 13:37 IST
last updated:September 22, 2022, 13:37 IST