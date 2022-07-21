Liger Trailer: Netizens Love Vijay Deverakonda's Macho Transformation, Call the Film a 'Blockbuster'

On Thursday morning, the makers of the upcoming sports action flick Liger finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The pan-India movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the addition of professional boxer Mike Tyson has elevated the anticipation about Liger to a whole new level. Within just an hour of the trailer’s release, netizens have shared their reviews about the plot of the movie which chronicles the life of an MMA fighter, played by Vijay Deverakonda.

Going by the Liger trailer, Deverakonda is a poor tea vendor whose dreams are much-higher than his impoverished life can afford. However, defying all odds he discovers his true passion and goes to extreme lengths, even risking his life for making it big in the world that has always led him down. Apart from the storyline, fans of Vijay Deverakonda are also admiring his handsome hunk look and the macho transformation that he underwent to fit in the skin of his character.

An ardent fan of Vijay Deverkonda hailed the trailer as ‘superb’ by describing it as something that he did not expect at all. The user said, “Superb. Feels completely new. Didn't expect this at all. My god, actor Ramyakrishna mam, your scenes mind blowing..Everything is NEW and that stammering, You killed it. Puri sir mark.”

Meanwhile, a netizen has already predicted Liger to be a blockbuster hit. The user shared, “The trailer is full of fire. Your liger movie will also be a blockbuster hit. all the best Vijay sir”.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s chiseled abs and muscular physique has been the talk of the town ever since the actor revealed his nude poster for the film holding only flowers to cover his assets. Cheering up for the same, users added that no one can beat his dedication to work and that he has successfully emerged as a youth icon of this generation. In addition to this, fans did not forget to praise Mike Tyson for his iconic cameo, one of them commented, “Goosebumps man. Very proud and literally in tears watching the trailer.” Check out the reactions below:

Liger trailer highlights that nothing can dim the passion of a dream chaser. From being a nobody, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger faces tremendous obstacles. But nothing wavers his plight. With powerful dialogues and action-packed fighting scenes, Liger's trailer has definitely garnered the right amount of anticipation about the film. Watch it below:

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

