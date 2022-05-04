Liger: Vijay Deverkonda to 'Unleash the Beast' on His Birthday on May 9, Gets Fans Excited

Vijay Deverkonda starrer Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, on Wednesday, the actor took to social media and shared that a big announcement will be made on May 9 at 4 PM. Interestingly, it is also Vijay Deverkonda’s birthday on the same day.

“We have been waiting patiently for our turn in front of INDIA! I am Hungrrrrry - India is Hungry. Now, Time has come to Unleash him. #Liger May 9th - 4 PM," he wrote.

We have been waiting patiently for our turn in front of INDIA!I am Hungrrrrry - India is HungryNow, Time has come to Unleash him.#LigerMay 9th - 4 PM pic.twitter.com/9Sqaa7Ezir — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 4, 2022

This has left fans wondering if the trailer of Liger will be released on Vijay Deverkonda’s birthday. “Bawaaal anna @TheDeverakonda 🔥 Just Waiting for 9th may @4PM to see u in action avatar under the Ring," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Waiting for Rowdy to Rore!!💥🔥. Perfect Birthday Gift."

Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie was released in December last year. It introduced Vijay Deverakonda as Liger who is a chaiwala (tea seller) in Mumbai who went on to participate in MMA bouts.

While Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, it will be Ananya Pandey’s debut in Telugu movies. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Apart from this, Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna is also rumoured to headline a song in the film. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda and film’s director Puri Jagannath have already taken the proposal to Rashmika and she has given a green signal to them. However, there is no official announcement on this so far. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres worldwide in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on August 25, 2022.

