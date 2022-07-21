Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson Starrer Packs in Massive Action

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is out now in multiple languages. The actor has been in the limelight for the upcoming pan-India film, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and Ramya Krishnan. The movie is all set to release on 25th August this year and the film’s trailer is being launched across cities today.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, alongside Prabhas, launched the Telugu trailer, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Malayalam and Ranveer Singh released the Hindi trailer.

While the film’s first glimpse introduced Vijay Deverakonda’s character, the trailer takes us inside his wild world. It begins with Vijay Deverakonda entering the ring, with Ramya Krishnan’s voice briefing the reason behind the name ‘Liger’ for her son. “My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger,” she utters. After Baahubali, Ramya Krishnan is back as the powerful mother figure in yet another pan-India film.

It’s the bumpy journey of a chaiwala, his efforts to represent India and win the MMA title, with many obstacles in the progression. His girlfriend cheats on him, though he loves her so much. He has a stammer which is one of the major challenges, which makes him mad and makes him do crazy acts when he enters the ring. It’s a journey full of emotions, ups and downs.

Legend Mike Tyson’s stylish intro, followed by the dialogue exchange with Liger, is surely a treat. When Vijay says, “I’m a Fighter,” Tyson, in reply asks, “If you’re a Fighter, what am I?” The last frames of Tyson giving killer look gives a perfect finish to the trailer.

Director Puri Jagannadh has managed to assemble a great cast. He has done something unthinkable by bringing the international icon Mike Tyson into the project and has shown Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before action-packed avatar. Bringing in a unique body language for the character, Vijay charms us with his looks and performance.

Technically, the trailer looks solid. The production design and the cinematography are first class. The background score with different sounds add to the action-packed shots. The trailer cut is flawless with sharp editing.

Puri Connects is producing the movie, in collaboration with Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

While cinematography for the movie is by Vishnu Sarma, Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger will have a Pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 25th August, 2022.

