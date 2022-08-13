Liger: Vijay Devarakonda And Ananya Panday’s Coka 2.0 Music Video Out

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry. The 33-year-old has won millions of hearts with his versatility as an actor. After cementing his place in Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood with his upcoming film, Liger. The sports drama has been making headlines in the last few weeks and is trending on Twitter too. Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of Liger.

In addition to the trailer, the songs of Liger have also gotten a tremendous response on YouTube. Now, the makers of Liger have released yet another dance number ahead of the film’s release. Recently, the music video of the new Liger song Coka 2.0 was released on YouTube. The peppy song has been composed by Jaani and Lijo George along with DJ Chetas. Soon after the music video surfaced on the Internet, netizens lavished the upbeat number, sung by Sukhe and Lisa Mishra, with oodles of praise. The music video has garnered over seven million views on YouTube in under 24 hours. Coka 2.0 also bagged a spot on Youtube’s trending list.

Alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Liger stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Fans are excited to see the sizzling chemistry between Vijay and Ananya in the film. The actor-duo was recently seen promoting their latest song in Chandigarh. Dharma Productions shared a streak of pictures from the promotional tour of Vijay Deverakonda on Twitter. In the pictures, Vijay can be seen taking Ananya on a tractor ride.

#Chandigarh, this #Liger duo is all set to drop the latest beats with #Coka 2.0 in YOUR city and you know what they say…when in Chandigarh – do as the Chandigarh-ians do!🔥#LigerOnAug25th _______@TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy pic.twitter.com/nQ2YW1YR4J — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, trade analysts are predicting that Liger will do well at the box office as it marks the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, Vijay has charged a humongous amount for his role in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The sports drama will hit the screens on August 25.

