Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Ananya Panday 'Overdramatic', Says 'Took Me 2-3 Days To Level Up'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is almost here! The much-awaited movie of the year is all set to his theatres today i.e on Thursday. However, ahead of the film’s release, Ananya Panday was asked in an interview if it was easy or difficult to match the energy of Vijay on the set of Liger. To this, Vijay quickly interrupted and shared that it is Ananya who is overdramatic and therefore he had to step up his energy levels on the sets.

“Ananya is an overdramatic person in real life so it was me who had to match Ananya as I am a bit slow in real life. I walk slow, and I talk slow, so I had to get into a different zone to match the energy of Ananya on the sets of Liger. It took a few days to match the level, but when I was there, it was totally a fun thing,” the actor told India.com.

Ananya also reacted to Vijay’s comments and shared that ‘it is fun being overdramatic sometimes. She also revealed if she is very similar to her Liger character Tanya and added, “There are similarities, but the character of Tanya is 100 times more than Ananya. I am also very dramatic in life but Tanya is Ananya 2000”.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Ananya also penned down a heartwarming note for her Liger co-star and called him ‘the best’. “Appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else – you’re simply the best, thank you for being you! ☀️” she wrote.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

