Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Drops Pic From Moments Before He Bared It All For Poster

Vijay Deverakonda recently left the entire country stunned with the hottest ever film poster. The actor went completely nude holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty for his upcoming release Liger. Flaunting his chiseled physique and six-pack abs, Vijay looked jaw-dropping in the poster that left everyone excited for the film. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna and Ananya Pandey, everyone was left gasping for breath with Vijay’s look in the poster.

Days after, the actor has now dropped another picture on social media from the moments before his poster look was clicked. Taking to his social media on Monday, Vijay shared a portrait of himself with the caption that has a reference to the most viral poster. He shared a breathtaking black and white photo of himself in which he can be seen unbuttoning his shirt. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Unbuttoning – before the shot that broke the internet” along with the hashtag Liger.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of Vijay’s post with fire emojis. “Smartness infinity level,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called him ‘hottie’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Talking about the film, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. With the movie, Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda also has also been working on ‘Kushi’ along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will be released on December 23. Besides this, Vijay will also be seen in ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie titled ‘JGM’ along with Pooja Hegde. It will be released in cinemas on August 3 next year.

