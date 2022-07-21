Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Gets Overwhelmed During Trailer Launch, Dedicates Film To His Fans

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the trailer has only multiplied their excitement. Released on Thursday morning, Liger trailer is being widely appreciated by on social media. Looks like the love Vijay and his film’s trailer is getting has left the actor overwhelmed too.

During the trailer launch event, Vijay Deverakonda got emotional and announced that Liger is dedicated to his fans. “I’m not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don’t know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don’t have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys,” he was heard saying.

Talking about the trailer, it began with Vijay Deverakonda entering a ring while Ramya Krishnan’s revealing why her son is called ‘Liger’. “My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger,” she said. From the action sequences to sizzling chemistry between Ananya and Vijay, the trailer proved why the movie will be another blockbuster.

Just a few days back, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a poster of the film in which went completely nude holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. The poster left everyone gasping for breath and ruled social media.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.