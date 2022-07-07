Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Helps Ananya Panday Whistle in 'Mast' Poster of 1st Song Akdi Pakdi

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers are making sure to raise the excitement levels with each passing day. On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and dropped a poster teasing one of the upcoming songs of the movie titled Akdi Padki.

In the poster, Vijay and Ananya can be seen enjoying their best as they as the former teaches the actress how to whistle. While Vijay wore a red coat with white fur collar, Ananya stunned in a black outfit. In the caption, Deverakonda revealed that the song will be released on July 11 whereas its trailer will be shared on July 8. “50 Days to Release 🔥 Let’s Celebrate with some Massssss Music! AKDI PAKDI 1st song – July 11th Promo on July 8th,” he wrote.

Reacting to the poster, netizens declared that song will surely be a ‘chartbuster’. “Soooo excited to see your dance after these many days (sic),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Can’t wait for this one!!!” along with fire emoji.

Just a few days back, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a poster of the film in which went completely nude holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. The poster left everyone gasping for breath and ruled social media.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

