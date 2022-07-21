Liger: Vijay Deverakonda’s 75 ft Cut-Out Leaves Netizens Confused

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. The film marks the actor’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is playing the female lead in the film, which will mark her debut in the South film industry. The trailer of the film was released on July 21 and has been receiving a good response from the viewers.

The cast of the film is busy in promotions and as a part of a campaign, fans have put a huge 75-feet cut-out near Sudarshan Theatre on RTC Crossroad in Hyderabad. Photos and videos of the cut-out have now gone viral on the web and while some are appreciating it, there are also a few who are trolling the actor.

In the cut-out, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen wearing boxing shorts and holding India’s National flag.

A few days back, the makers of Liger released a poster of the film, featuring Vijay Deverakonda. As soon as the poster was released, it went viral on the web. In the poster, Vijay was seen without clothes and only holding a bunch of roses. It was captioned, “A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon

Liger.”

The poster has more than 30 lakh likes.

Here’s the post:

In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the role of a boxer and Ananya Panday is playing his love interest. The film also has Ramya Krishnan playing Vijay’s on-screen mother. Boxing king Mike Tyson is also playing a cameo in the film.

Liger has been written, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is been hailed as a pan-India film. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The release and shooting of the film were delayed due to the pandemic and will now release on August 25.

Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

