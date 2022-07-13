Liger’s Akdi Pakdi Is Out: Vijay Deverakonda Almost Cried After Seeing Choreography

Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is making a lot of noise. The makers are not missing a single chance to raise the excitement level among fans. And, now, we have the first song from the film – Akdi Pakdi. The peppy number is too good to miss. Be it Vijay Deverakonda’s electrifying energy or Ananya Panday’s dance moves, it is hard to take our eyes off the screen.

And, the track within no time has become a hit on social media platforms. Fans just can’t keep calm. Love is pouring in from all corners.

Well, Vijay Deverakonda too has something to say. He wrote, “I almost cried when I saw the choreography. But had a blast shooting this Akdi Pakdi.”

Vijay Deverakonda, in another post, said, “The hype. You guys are nuts. The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year Akdi Pakdi is now yours. Join the hype.”

The HYYYYYPEE 🔥🔥🔥

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 11, 2022

Akdi Pakdi, the foot-tapping dance number, is making us groove. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have lit up the dance floor with their moves.

A few days back, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a poster for the movie in which he was just holding a bouquet of roses. Everyone was gasping for air as the poster took over social media. His caption read, “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.”



Additionally, it will be the first Indian film to feature a cameo from boxing legend Mike Tyson. The movie is being jointly made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 25.

