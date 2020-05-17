MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Like Covid Crisis, Paatal Lok Also Unravels Inconvenient Truth Of Society, Says Gul Panag

Paatal Lok takes a deep dive into the hinterland India in the form of an investigative thriller, while talking about crime, politics, caste, and class divide.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Actor Gul Panag says the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the "inconvenient truth" of the socioeconomic divide in our society and her latest project Paatal Lok drives home the very point.

The neo-noir series, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi, takes a deep dive into the hinterland India in the form of an investigative thriller, while talking about crime, politics, caste, and class divide.

Gul said the Amazon Prime Video Original series isn't an "empty entertainer".

"It'll leave you with a lot to think about things which otherwise you wouldn't think about... With the migrant crisis that has come out post COVID-19, the inconvenient truth that we would barely talk about or refer to... It's exactly the kind of truth that Paatal Lok has brought home to all of us," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Paatal Lok has been created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, who also serves as the executive producer alongside Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma, who have produced Paatal Lok through their banner Clean Slate Filmz.

