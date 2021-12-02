Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Kangana Ranaut: 'Like Her Scripts, But Nothing To Do With Her Thoughts'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that Kangana Ranaut is a good producer, adding that he likes the scripts of her films. On the second day of News18 India Chaupal, Desh Ka Sabse Bada Manch, Nawazuddin said he had nothing to do with the rest of Kangana’s personal life and her thoughts.

Ranaut, the Padma Shri awardee, was recently in news after her controversial remark on India’s independence movement. The Manikarnika star had equated India’s freedom in 1947 with “alms", adding that the country got real independence after 2014.

Coming back to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, about working with King Khan, the actor said, “I always wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan, which has come true.”

Talking about his rendition of Bal Thackeray from film Thackeray (2019) and Saadat Hasan Manto from film Manto (2018), Nawazuddin said that he had worked hard to play the character of Bal Thackeray, but the audience didn’t appreciate it much.

“Nothing was known about Manto’s real-life character, I only saw the pictures and that’s how I had moulded myself into his character,” he further added.

Nawazuddin revealed that he had first refused Anurag Kashyap’s offer to work with him in the Netflix web series Sacred Games. “When I got the role, I didn’t know anything about OTT. So, I refused the offer but then Anurag Kashyap explained to me that due to OTT, many artists are getting opportunities,” he added.

Siddiqui further mentioned that he is currently concentrating on romantic films only because there is a dearth of love in his life. Before becoming a successful actor, he revealed that he even thought of becoming a monk, a Sufi, but eventually it did not happen.

Towards the end, Siddiqui shared that he was inspired by his friend Madan to become an actor and play big roles.

“He used to play the character of Ram in the village’s Ramlila, who had great respect. I was influenced by it and wanted to be like him. I wanted to play a big role in Ramlila but instead got the role of Vanar Sena, and the desire to play a big role in Ramlila remained unfulfilled.”

“Earlier I used to be scared to be scared of choosing roles, but now my confidence has increased and now I do the roles of my own choice,” Siddiqui added.

