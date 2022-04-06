Like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Get Wedding Squad To Sign NDA: Report

It seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are following Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s footsteps and ensuring that details about their wedding do not get out without their permission. Multiple reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia are tying the knot on April 17. It is also revealed that the pre-wedding festivities will kick off on April 13. If a new report is to be believed, Ranbir and Alia have gotten their wedding squad to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ahead of their wedding.

A source close to the couple has informed IndiaToday.in that everyone from stylists to make-up artists have been asked to sign the NDA. “Their wedding team, which is apparently Shaadi Squad, has also been asked to sign the agreement. The contract is water tight and doesn’t permit anyone to speak about the couple’s wedding or leak any photos," a source claimed.

Fans would recall that similar reports emerged when Katrina and Vicky were getting married in December last year. It seems like Ranbir and Alia also do not want details about their wedding to leak easily. Meanwhile, the publication also reported that the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu. “All the wedding functions are expected to take place at Vastu. Both the actors have invited their close family and friends to the wedding," the insider claimed.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a while now. They made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding and since have been public about their relationship. In 2020, Ranbir revealed that had it not been the pandemic, they would have tied the knot that year. Earlier this year, both Alia and Ranbir expressed their wish to marry but did not delve into the details of the wedding plans at the time.

