Like Mother Like Daughters! Sushmita Sen's Daughters Get Same Tattoo as Her
Sushmita Sen's daughters get the same tattoo as their mother.
Representative Image (Photo: Official Instagram handle of Sushmita Sen)
Sushmita Sem is woman of substance. From being miss universe to a single mother, her journey has been an inspiring tale for many. The actress is a proud mother of two adopted girls named Renée & Aaliyah.
On Wednesday, she posted a picture of her daughters flaunting the same tattoo as their mother. their tatoo reads 'I AM' in caps and bold, which also happens to be the name of the foundation Sen supports.
Sharing the picture she wrote, " Guess who joined the #iam #family Renée & Aaliyah @aaliyahsenb8 with the man behind all our #tattoos my graciously talented friend @sameer.patange Both sisters got inked together as a gift for Renee’s 19th birthday which follows on 4th September!! look at those smiles..precious!!!! #sharing #journey of I AM. Love you guys! Mmuuaaah!"
I AM is the foundation which stands for child welfare and AIDS.
Take a look at Sushmita's Post.
Former Miss Universe also has the same tattoo on her wrist. Sharing her tattoo with fans she wrote, #IAM ....Everything #positive #happy #healthy #inspired #driven #unique #blessed #Alive & EXACTLY WHERE I NEED TO BE!!! #positiveaffirmations Good morning love, have an amazing day!!! I love you very much!!! Mmmuuuaaah!!"
On the work front, Sushmita has been absent from the screens from a long time now. She was seen last in 2010 with Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay and Sunil Shetty in No Problem. Currently during a fashion event, when quizzed about her comeback she said that she is reading a lot of scripts these days of which she really likes two and will announce the projects when she's closer to signing them.
Guess who joined the #iam #family 😉😍😁❤️ Renée & Aaliyah @aaliyahsenb8 with the man behind all our #tattoos my graciously talented friend @sameer.patange 👏😍 Both sisters got inked together as a gift for Renee's 19th birthday which follows on 4th September!!😍❤️💋 look at those smiles..precious!!!!😄😘#sharing #journey of I AM. Love you guys! Mmuuaaah!
