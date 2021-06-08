Liked The Conjuring 3? Here are 5 More Exorcism Based Films to Watch

With the release of Conjuring: The Devil Told Me to Do So, there has been another addition to the long list of exorcism based horror films. If you are fascinated with the ideas of demonic possessions and the fight between priests and the Satan, here are some more films based on exorcism that you can stream next.

The Rite (2011)

The Rite is a story of a mortician, who is sent to Italy to gain the knowledge of exorcism. There, he finds himself struggling with his own beliefs and starts losing faith. He is also tasked with performing the exorcism of another priest. The film follows his journey as he regains his lost faith. Directed by Mikael Hafstrom, it stars Anthony Hopkins, Colin O’Donoghue and Alice Braga in pivotal roles.

The Possession (2012)

Directed by Ole Bornedal, The Possession follows a young girl and her estranged parents, who start showing unnatural behaviour after she purchases an antique wooden box from a yard sale. When her father realises the box is cursed, he is ready to go to any extent to save his daughter, including inviting the evil to host on him instead of her. The film borrows heavily from Jewish folklore, for instance, the Dibbuk box that the girl gets her hands on is a haunted cabinet that finds its mention in Jewish mythology. Naturally, the film shows the rituals of a Jewish exorcism, making it a bit different from the other films on the list.

The Exorcist (1973)

There are exorcism horror films that are over with the demonic entity leaving the host body, and then there are films that give you the chills even after 48 years of its release. The Exorcist is one such film that despite being released in 1973, continues to serve as an inspiration for present-day horror films. From the eerie atmosphere that would make you feel discomfort to the horrific sequence where the demon-possessed little Regan does a head twist, the film has moments that make up nightmares. It is directed by William Friedkin and is based on a novel of the same name by Blatty.

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist (2005)

Directed by Paul Schrader, the film serves as a quasi-prequel to The Exorcist. While the latter saw Father Merrin’s final battle with the demonic entity Pazuzu, the former shows how the priest first unveiled the demon and his initial battle with him. Dominion is the fifth release of The Exorcist film series and stars Stellan Skarsgård, Clara Bellar, Gabriel Mann and Billy Crawford in pivotal roles.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

While the rest of the films deals with the act of exorcism, this Scott Derrickson directorial shows the aftermath and consequences of it when a priest is charged with negligible homicide after the girl on whom he performed an exorcism, dies. A horror-cum-courtroom drama, The Exorcism of Emily Rose borrows from the real-life story of a German woman by the name of Anneliese Michel who died of malnutrition following 67 exorcisms rites.

