'Liked the Poems of Sangram Very Much': Nagraj Manjule to Publish Poetry Collection

Marathi director Nagraj Manjule, who has stirred viewers with his romantic tragedy Sairat has become a popular face in Mollywood. With numerous films like Fandry, Naal, Pistylya, and The Silence to his name, Manjule has etched a place in the hearts of millions. Recently, the director dropped another interesting post on social media, which has got the netizens hooked.

Manjule shared the news of publishing a collection of poetry, penned by a mysterious man named Sangram. For two years, the director listened to the poems of Sangram from a man named Vikrant.

The poems touched his heart and he decided to publish the verses in the form of a collection through his production house, Aatpaat.

Sharing a picture of the poetry collection on his Instagram handle, the director wrote, “Poetry is a very close subject for me. Reading a good poem feels very enriching. Heard Sangram poems from Vikrant a few years back and was amazed. Later I came to know that Sangram has never published a single poem anywhere.”

“I liked the poems of Sangram very much. Thought everyone can enjoy these poems, so through Aatpaat, I am publishing the first collection of Sangram Bapu Hazare, ‘Rikamtekadache Aatpaat… Hope you will like it,” Manjule added.

The director announced the date and venue in his post as well. “Let’s meet in Sangli… 27 August at 4 pm Vishnudas Bhave Theater, Sangli. Good luck!” he signed off.

The latest film directed by Manjule was the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund. Apart from Big B, the film also featured Sayli Patil, Ankush Gedam, Rinku Rajguru, and Akash Thosar in titular roles.

