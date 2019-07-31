Take the pledge to vote

Lil Nas X's Old Town Road Becomes Longest-Running Top Song of All-Time on Billboard Hot 100

Before Lil Nas X's chartbuster hit, the record for the maximum weeks at the Hot 100 number one spot was jointly held by Despacito and One Sweet Day. 

IANS

July 31, 2019
Lil Nas X's Old Town Road Becomes Longest-Running Top Song of All-Time on Billboard Hot 100
Lil Nas X in a still from Old Town Road. (Image: YouTube grab)
American hip-hop star Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, featuring country legend Billy Ray Cyrus, has become the longest-running number one song of all-time on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with a continuous run of 17 weeks.

Before Lil Nas X's chartbuster hit, the record for the maximum weeks at the Hot 100 number one spot was jointly held by Despacito and One Sweet Day. 

While One Sweet Day, sung by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, scaled the top spot back in 1995-96 with a 16-week run, Despacito, sung by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and featuring Justin Bieber, equalled that feat in 2017. 

Carey congratulated Lil Nas X for breaking her record. "Sending love and congrats to Lil Nas X on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to Boyz II Men' and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life," she tweeted.

It is reported that Lil Nas X's song had 72.5 million streams and 46,000 downloads over the past seven days. The song was released independently on December 3 last year for the first time and it became popular primarily on the social video-sharing app TikTok.

