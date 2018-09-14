English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lil Wayne Admits He Attempted Suicide When He Was 12
Rapper Lil Wayne revealed that he tried to take his life when he was 12 years old.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Lil Wayne revealed that he tried to take his life when he was 12 years old.
According to Billboard's cover story, on an unnamed track from his upcoming album Tha Carter V, Wayne said that at the age of 12, he shot himself in the chest with a gun that he found in his mother's home in New Orleans.
Earlier, the 35-year-old rapper used to call this gunshot incident an "accident" but now he admits that it was a "suicide attempt".
Wayne's father also told the magazine that he pulled the trigger after his mother said he couldn't rap anymore.
The confession wasn't originally a part of the song, but Wayne said he added the new lyrics after the suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
