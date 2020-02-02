Lil Wayne Honours Kobe Bryant With 24 Seconds Of Silence In New Album

Rapper Lil Wayne has paid homage to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by including 24 seconds of silence in his new album Funeral.

The 37-year-old rapper, who released his new album Funeral on Friday, included 24 seconds of silence on his eight track, a touching gesture to Lakers player's retired jerseys numbers, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While appearing on a sports show "Undisputed" on January 31, Wayne had confirmed that his last-minute change to the track was to honour Bryant.

"That right there, I have to thank my big brother Mack," he said of the 24 seconds of silence, adding: "You know that was an idea he called me with right then and there. A day later, he called me with this idea he thought of and of course I confirmed it, I agreed with it."

In another interview, Wayne opened up talked about how Bryant's passing impacted him.

"Everybody know, obviously very terrible day for sports. But as far as me and with my concern and my thoughts and prayers was just for the family of Mr. Bryant and the family of the others' lives that were lost from the tragedy, and the situation, the accident," he said.

"I have kids, man. I have four kids. And I have a beautiful daughter, and I cannot imagine. And I've been trying not to imagine. Again, thoughts and prayers to the families," he added.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven others died in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas in southern California on Sunday.

