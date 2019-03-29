LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lilly Singh Drops Self-empowering Rap Music Video With Bollywood Twist and We're Obsessed

If Bollywood Songs Were Rap by YouTube star Lilly Singh is the best video you will see today.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
If Bollywood Songs Were Rap by YouTube star Lilly Singh is the best video you will see today. The five minute-long video touches on stereotyped projection of women in films and music, outlines challenges relating to mental health and makes no bones about bisexuality.

The Indian-Canadian comedian, known by her moniker IISuperWomanII, released the video on Thursday on her official YouTube channel, wherein she has used the music of three popular Hindi songs (Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey) with a Bollywood twist.

Besides her empowering act, it's the underlying message that makes the video more special. The coolest thing about the video would probably be Lilly hitting on a guy and girl at the same time. It's worth mentioning because Lilly wears her heart on her sleeve, and the result is a lot more genuine. She explores her own bisexuality in the video to encourage fans to embrace themselves, whatever their sexual preferences may be.

"Hey boy, can I have your number? We can satisfy each other. Hey girl, can I have your cell? I think we would work really well," are some of the lyrics.

Check out her new video below and give her a big shoutout for empowering all us women out there.



The video has already garnered over 5 Lakh views on YouTube, leaving fans obsessed with the empowering lyrics. Here's how netizens are reacting to the music video:















