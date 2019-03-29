Lilly Singh Drops Self-empowering Rap Music Video With Bollywood Twist and We're Obsessed
If Bollywood Songs Were Rap by YouTube star Lilly Singh is the best video you will see today.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The Indian-Canadian comedian, known by her moniker IISuperWomanII, released the video on Thursday on her official YouTube channel, wherein she has used the music of three popular Hindi songs (Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey) with a Bollywood twist.
Besides her empowering act, it's the underlying message that makes the video more special. The coolest thing about the video would probably be Lilly hitting on a guy and girl at the same time. It's worth mentioning because Lilly wears her heart on her sleeve, and the result is a lot more genuine. She explores her own bisexuality in the video to encourage fans to embrace themselves, whatever their sexual preferences may be.
"Hey boy, can I have your number? We can satisfy each other. Hey girl, can I have your cell? I think we would work really well," are some of the lyrics.
Check out her new video below and give her a big shoutout for empowering all us women out there.
The video has already garnered over 5 Lakh views on YouTube, leaving fans obsessed with the empowering lyrics. Here's how netizens are reacting to the music video:
Me watching #IfBollywoodSongsWereRap for the 9 millionth time today. @IISuperwomanII pic.twitter.com/VaQ5k5RbxE— Ken (@TeamSuper__OK) March 28, 2019
Yaaaas gurl breaking all them stigmas like a true bawse!!!— Akarshana (@I_akarshana) March 28, 2019
Pure @IISuperwomanII #IfBollywoodSongsWereRap https://t.co/qFf1FqjHzh
I respect @IISuperwomanII for this Video, Not only was it visually stunning but it was message driven. This is Quality content.— Young Billy (@IstantheBadGuy) March 28, 2019
So I advice y'all yo go and watch it, For your eyes and your Brain #IfBollywoodSongsWereRaphttps://t.co/eGOhGD9rZU pic.twitter.com/imKShcXvep
@IISuperwomanII’s new video is not only full of bops, but also promotes great messages, we have to stan— Nida loves Lilly (@Flowerstar_5) March 28, 2019
this is insane oh my god. besides all the amazing acting, rapping, production and editing, THE MESSAGE. the underlying messages!! you're a genius @IISuperwomanII one of your best videos for sure. https://t.co/lTiu2WkVMQ— ♡ (@singhxstark) March 28, 2019
