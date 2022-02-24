Lilly Singh Gets Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts, Says 'It Hurts And I'm Tired'; Jacqueline Reacts

YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh on Thursday revealed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts. She shared a video from the hospital room on Instagram and wrote, “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…. No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother." “Learning there are cysts on my ovaries," reads text on Lilly Singh’s video.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to the comments section and wrote, “Praying for you.” Actor Tannaz Irani commented, “Get well soon darling." DJ Suketu wrote, “Prayers with u @lilly. Get well soonest."

A few months ago, Priyanka Chopra welcomed Lilly at her restaurant in New York City named Sona. Lilly is a close friend of Priyanka. She had also shared a glimpse of her favourite delicacy on social media.

Lilly and Priyanka were also seen having a blast together on Diwali last year. The pictures from the get-together went viral on social media platforms. Singer John Legend and actress Mindy Kaling were also part of the glittery event. Lilly captioned a post on Instagram, “Last night was a movie. Love and Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing.”

On the work front, Lilly Singh is coming out with a book in April titled Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape. “This book captures the personal journey I went on to dive deeper into my life and what I want from it and the result is something I think everyone can learn and benefit from in their lives,” she said in a statement.

