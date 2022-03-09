Lilly Singh Pens Down a 'Vulnerable Post' After Getting Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts: 'I Am More Than a Show'

Comedian Lilly Singh was recently diagnosed with ovarian cysts. On Tuesday, she took to her official Instagram account, dropped a selfie, and penned down a ‘vulnerable post’. The post began with Lilly Singh talking about the good that happened to her in the day. However, she further mentioned that a day like this is also challenging for her because she tries not to attach herself to any of her achievements.

“Vulnerable post. Today was a day filled with a lot of overwhelming things. I announced my new show, my TED talk released, my new book is releasing in a month and I won’t lie, I’m on my period and my hormones are raging (lol). It may seem that on a day like today, filled with joyous news, I would be filled with positivity. But the truth is, days like this are the most spiritually challenging for me. Because I have to remember not to attach my value to these things and that’s a lot of mental work," she wrote.

Lilly Singh also added, “I am more than a show. I am more than a performance. I am more than a best sellers list. I am a full human without these things. I can be grateful for them without becoming them." She also reminded her fans that they are ‘more than they probably give themselves credit for’.

“So, a reminder to you, that you are more than you probably give yourself credit for. You are a friend, a lover, a child, possibly a parent, someone people think about, a part of people’s best memories and worthy of space. Thanks for letting me word vomit. This helped release a bit of my anxiety. Love and light to you my fellow lovely human," Lilly Singh concluded.

For the unversed, Lilly Singh had announced that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts late last month. Announcing the same on social media, she had written, “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in-between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…. No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."

