English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lily Allen Says She was Last One to See Paula Yates Alive
She further revealed how she spoke to police officers as part of their investigation into how Yates was found dead at her London apartment.
(Image: Warner Music)
Loading...
Singer Lily Allen has revealed that she was one of the last people to see television presenter Paula Yates alive before her untimely death 18 years ago. Recalling Yates, who died on September 17, 2000 at the age of 41 after an accidental drug overdose, Allen said that she first met Yates at a London restaurant while working as a waitress, reports metro.co.uk.
According to the Smile singer, Paula visited the eatery, called 192, for lunch and was accompanied by a known drug dealer.
Detailing the meeting in her new autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, Allen said: "The restaurant was where everyone groovy in the media met each other to exchange gossip, and network over lunch and drinks and dinner."
She further revealed how she spoke to police officers as part of their investigation into how Yates was found dead at her London apartment.
"You could tell she was in trouble when you looked at her. I had to talk to the police about seeing her, as part of their investigation. She was joined at lunch by this guy that we all knew was a heroin dealer. They'd left together. It was the saddest sight," Allen added.
According to the Smile singer, Paula visited the eatery, called 192, for lunch and was accompanied by a known drug dealer.
Detailing the meeting in her new autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, Allen said: "The restaurant was where everyone groovy in the media met each other to exchange gossip, and network over lunch and drinks and dinner."
She further revealed how she spoke to police officers as part of their investigation into how Yates was found dead at her London apartment.
"You could tell she was in trouble when you looked at her. I had to talk to the police about seeing her, as part of their investigation. She was joined at lunch by this guy that we all knew was a heroin dealer. They'd left together. It was the saddest sight," Allen added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Reading for India Complements Kindle Unlimited , Readers Can Rejoice
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...