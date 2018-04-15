GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lily James Burst Into Tears When She Met Meryl Streep For The first Time

James, 29, who portrays Streep's character Donna's younger self in the sequel of Devil Wears Prada, and was overcome with emotion when she was waiting to meet Streep on set

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lily James Burst Into Tears When She Met Meryl Streep For The first Time
Actress Lily James poses for photographers upon arrival at The premiere of the film 'Baby Driver' in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress Lily James burst into tears the first time she met her idol and veteran actress Meryl Streep.

James, 29, who portrays Streep's character Donna's younger self in the sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, and was overcome with emotion when she was waiting to meet Streep on set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking in an interview with a digital magazine, James said: "Meryl was singing this song in a chapel and it was so emotional. I was sat outside knowing I was about to meet her. And crying. And it was like 'Hold it together, Lily', it was too much."

James tried not to focus on Streep while filming, but in her spare time she was cramming in research into the character and her co-star, saying, "I tried not to focus on the Meryl Streep-ness of it all, but tried to focus on the Donna Sheridan-ness of it all. Having said that, I did go through all of Meryl's movies, especially stuff from when she was younger. I loved watching 'Postcards from the Edge' - there's a spunky kind of madness where she sings in that - and even 'Death Becomes Her'."

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India

Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India

Recommended For You