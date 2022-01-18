Lin Laishram Expresses Gratitude to Priyanka Chopra for Recognizing the Lack of Diversity in Mary Kom's Casting

Lin Laishram, who wowed audiences with her performance in ‘Axone,’ has praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for recognizing a lack of diverse casting in her 2014 film ‘Mary Kom.’ In response to a question, Priyanka stated unequivocally that someone from the northeast should have played Mary Kom, saying, “I look nothing like her." This acknowledgement was received as a welcome gesture from Priyanka, and it was openly appreciated by Lin, who shared the same viewpoint.

Lin openly expressed her feelings in a recent conversation with E Times, saying, It’s really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded."

Furthermore, she mentioned the country’s OTT industry’s growth, saying, “With OTT gaining prominence, it seems that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the due importance that they deserve. I’m very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way."

Lin Laishram, a Manipur-born model-actor, recently spoke out about discrimination during the casting for the 2014 film Mary Kom. Lin stated that while the protagonist, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, worked hard for the film, a girl from the Northeast or Manipur “could have surely been cast to represent us."

Lin told the Free Press Journal, “I admire Priyanka for her hard work; she put in a lot of hours to look like Mary Kom, but I’ve always felt that casting is an important step in film." Because I believe in authenticity and inclusivity, I believe that a girl from Manipur or the North East could have easily been cast to represent us… When it comes to playing a Northeast achiever, a non-North Eastern person is chosen, as seen in Mary Kom. On the other hand, why not portray people from the Northeast as ordinary Indians in all walks of life, as we are?"

Lin, in addition to Axone, made a cameo appearance in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Fans also saw her in the 2015 film Umrika, opposite Prateik Babbar, and in the 2017 film Rangoon.

Omung Kumar’s film ‘Mary Kom’ is based on the life of the eponymous Manipur boxer who won several national honours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.