'Lincoln Lawyer' Series Gets Go-ahead At Netflix With Manuel Garcia-Rulfo As Lead

Los Angeles: The series adaptation of Matthew McConaughey’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” has officially been ordered at streamer Netflix. The project, which was previously set up at CBS, hails from writers David E Kelley and Ted Humphrey, who will also executive produce alongside Ross Fineman and Michael Connelly, reported Collider.

Based on Connelly’s book series of the same name, the story follows a moderately successful criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller, who operates around Los Angeles County out of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a former client working off his legal fees. “6 Underground” star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will take over the titular role from McConaughey. “Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother,” Connelly, who will serve as executive producer of the series, said.

“Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the roleone that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story,” he added. Humphrey will serve as showrunner onthe show, which will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

A+E Studios is the production house.