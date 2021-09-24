Linda Evangelista Says She Was 'Brutally Disfigured' by Cosmetic Procedure, Leaves Twitter Divided

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, who ruled the runway during the 90s recently took to Instagram to pen a statement saying that she has been ‘brutally disfigured’ after undergoing a cosmetic procedure. Linda said that she underwent CoolSculpting, a non-invasive fat-removal procedure using extreme freezing temperature. The model said that she developed a condition called Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia and added that she is planning to sue Zeltiq Aesthetics, the company which does these procedures. In the statement, Linda wrote, “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised." She added that the procedure left her “permanently deformed even after two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” She wrote, “I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’” “I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia … (it) has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse,” She further wrote. She said that she was not informed of the side-effects before the procedure. View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time Hull Crime Aradrama Public Group | Facebook

Linda has got a lot of support from the entertainment and fashion industry. Naomi Campbell commented on her post, “I applaud you for your courage and strength to share your experience and not be held hostage by it any more. I can’t image the pain you [have] gone through mentally these past 5 years.” Designer Jeremy Scott wrote, “You are and always will be a supermodel,”

Meanwhile, her statement has had polarising reactions from Twitter user. “I have a LOT of feelings about the Linda Evangelista thing: About the pressure we put on women to forever look as they did when they were 20, how we mock and devalue them when they don’t, her use of the word ‘deformed’ to describe herself now," Tyler McCall, editor-in-chief of Fashionista wrote,

I have a LOT of feelings about the Linda Evangelista thing: About the pressure we put on women to forever look as they did when they were 20, how we mock and devalue them when they don't, her use of the word "deformed" to describe herself now….— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) September 23, 2021

Faran Krenctil, who is the contributing editor of Elle wrote, “"I had a HUGE thought about this and wasn’t feeling great about piling on a woman in pain. But saying she cannot show her face because she is no longer ‘beautiful’ made me furious and sad."

I had a HUGE thought about this and wasn't feeling great about piling on a woman in pain. But saying she cannot show her face because she is no longer "beautiful" made me furious and sad.— Faran Krentcil (@FaranKrentcil) September 23, 2021

A netizen also wrote, “She’s got recent pics online. She’s not “brutally disfigured”. She looked like she gained weight. Some Weight I’m sure she would’ve gained with ageing but she’s not disfigured as she claims to be. I’m sorry for her that her self esteem deems that as “disfigured”

She’s got recent pics online. She’s not “brutally disfigured”. She looked like she gained weight. Some Weight I’m sure she would’ve gained with ageing but she’s not disfigured as she claims to be. I’m sorry for her that her self esteem deems that as “disfigured”— soo (@SooTrueBlueToo) September 23, 2021

Lots of Twitter users also questioned why she needed the procedure in the first place.

Facial or physical beauty does reside in looks only and cruel time will destroy it. Cultivate a personality that will override the 'Looks culture' and bring out you inner strength. That is the real beauty that all people will love for long. Rise and shine Linda.— Nazim Hasan Khan (@Nazimhk) September 23, 2021

That’s my question. What “fat” did she need to have frozen/treated? So beautiful and still striving for some sort of perfection.— Sue Ellen Mischke (@littleben1MN) September 23, 2021

Why did she even embark on such a procedure in the first place? I recall her being a 10/10 supermodel and I’m sure she would have remained relatively as such through the natural ageing process.— Lawrie E. (@Beaulieu600) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, It has been reported that the supermodel has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here