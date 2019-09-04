Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Terminator Dark Fate Actress Linda Hamilton Says She's Been Celibate for At Least 15 Years

Hamilton said she has found fulfilment in other areas of her life.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Terminator Dark Fate Actress Linda Hamilton Says She's Been Celibate for At Least 15 Years
Image of Linda Hamilton, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

"Terminator" star Linda Hamilton, who reprises her role as Sarah Conner in the forthcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate", says she has been celibate for at least 15 years.

The 61-year-old actress is not focused on romance these days, aceshowbiz.com reported.

"I've been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn't matter, or at least it doesn't matter to me," aceshowbiz.com reported Hamilton having told The New York Times.

Hamilton said she has found fulfilment in other areas of her life. "I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it," she said.

The actress was married to "Terminator" director James Cameron before the couple split in 1999.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram