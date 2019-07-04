Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 33rd Birthday with a Nude Selfie and Silhouette Dance Video

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 33rd birthday like a boss. The Mean Girls actress made it a point to celebrate the day with a bang. Just minutes before ringing in her birthday on July 2, the actress posted a nude selfie on Instagram. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting in front of a mirror wearing nothing but jewelry. She captioned the image with emojis of a pink bow and a birthday cake.

Later in the day, the Freaky Friday actress posted a video on her Instagram account, showing-off her dance moves. The actress, dressed in a white shirt, danced her heart out against the backdrop of the setting sun. Apparently, Lindsay has turned off comments on both her recent birthday posts.

The actress also shared glimpses from her birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. Lindsay revealed she had been out for a meal with friends, as she posted videos from the dinner. It is expected that her dance video might be a hint of her possible return to music. Just last month, in June, Lindsay announced that she was back in the studio, working hard on her first new album since 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw).

After taking a break from acting, Lindsay has ventured into hospitality business with three clubs in Greece and an island she’s designing called Lindsay Land. She also started a new reality show on MTV, titled Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which premiered on January 8 this year. However, the show was recently canceled by the network for not having ‘enough drama.’

Follow @News18Movies for more