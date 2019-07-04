Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 33rd Birthday with a Nude Selfie and Silhouette Dance Video

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 33rd birthday by posting photographs and videos on Instagram. Watch here.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 33rd Birthday with a Nude Selfie and Silhouette Dance Video
Image of Lindsay Lohan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 33rd birthday like a boss. The Mean Girls actress made it a point to celebrate the day with a bang. Just minutes before ringing in her birthday on July 2, the actress posted a nude selfie on Instagram. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting in front of a mirror wearing nothing but jewelry. She captioned the image with emojis of a pink bow and a birthday cake.

View this post on Instagram

🎀 🎂

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Later in the day, the Freaky Friday actress posted a video on her Instagram account, showing-off her dance moves. The actress, dressed in a white shirt, danced her heart out against the backdrop of the setting sun. Apparently, Lindsay has turned off comments on both her recent birthday posts.

View this post on Instagram

🎈

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

The actress also shared glimpses from her birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. Lindsay revealed she had been out for a meal with friends, as she posted videos from the dinner. It is expected that her dance video might be a hint of her possible return to music. Just last month, in June, Lindsay announced that she was back in the studio, working hard on her first new album since 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw).

After taking a break from acting, Lindsay has ventured into hospitality business with three clubs in Greece and an island she’s designing called Lindsay Land. She also started a new reality show on MTV, titled Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which premiered on January 8 this year. However, the show was recently canceled by the network for not having ‘enough drama.’

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram