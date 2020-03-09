English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Lindsay Lohan Charges Rs 18,000 for Personalised Video Message

Actor and comedian Chris D'Elia has the highest celebrity fee on the website, charging USD 50,000 (Rs 37 lakh) to namecheck fans.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
Actress Lindsay Lohan has joined website Cameo, where she's charging fans USD 250 (approximately Rs 18,000) for personalised video messages.

The "Mean Girls" actress announced she'd joined the venture on March 6, saying in a clip: "Hi, everyone! I'm Lindsay Lohan and I'm so excited to be on Cameo and connect with you all!"

The 33-year-old's bio on the site says Lindsay "is now on Cameo for a limited time! Request your favourite 'Mean Girls' line, hear some business advice or love from Lindsay!"

The actress's rate on the site is fairly low, on a par with famous peers Stormy Daniels and Blac Chyna, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Actor and comedian Chris D'Elia has the highest celebrity fee on the website, charging $50,000 to namecheck fans, and writing in his bio: "I'd make it more but cameo (sic) doesn't allow me to do it."

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is also among the top-priced tier, charging $2,500 for each clip.

