Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
On Friday night, Lohan filmed the entire incident and shared it as an Instagram LIVE on her account.
Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan
In a bizarre incident, Lindsay Lohan was punched in the face by a woman after the actress accused her homeless family of trafficking children.
On Friday night, Lohan filmed the entire incident and shared it as an Instagram LIVE on her account.
The 32-year-old first posted a video of her partying in a club, and although the location of the events was not immediately clear, TMZ reported she was in Moscow. In the next video, we see Lohan in a car when she sees a homeless family resting on a sidewalk under blankets. She identifies them as Syrian refugees.
“Hey everyone I just want to show you a family I met, a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help,” she says in the clip that has now been taken down.
Lohan then approaches the family and offers them a hotel room and suggests that the children can come with her to watch movies “on a television or a computer.”
However, when the family doesn’t make any move, Lohan starts yelling at the woman for not allowing the children to go with her. It’s not clear whether the family could understand Lohan’s language.
Watch video:
Credits: TMZ
“You should not have them on the floor, you should be a hardworking woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life,” Lohan yells at the woman in the video.
The family then gets up and starts walking away from Lohan, but the actress continues to follow them and accuses the family of trafficking children.
“Guys, you’re going the wrong way, my car is here, come,” Lohan yells to the children who continue to follow their parents. “They’re trafficking children. I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f*** with me.”
When Lohan finally seems to chase one of the children, and says “give me your hand,” the mother appears to hit the actress in the face.
She then turns the camera around on herself. While covering her face, she says, “You guys, I’m so scared. I was only trying to save the children.”
Meanwhile, sources close to Lohan told TMZ that her friends are making a full-court press to get her back to the US with people who will take care of her.
Photogallery
