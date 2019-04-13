Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey

From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khattar to Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal and Abhimanyu Dassani -- there are more than 15 new talents that the Indian movie audience has been introduced to in the last one year. Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, who are making their debut with Student Of The Year 2, say they do not fear competition."I love competition. You can see it in 'SOTY 2'. It was so much fun. It is very motivating to have new people. Our film industry needs new people all the time. So, it is amazing," said Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey during the trailer launch of their film on Friday.Tara added, "I do not think there will be any unhealthy competition. There will be healthy competition and I am very excited about this. I have seen a couple of films (of new talents) and now they all are going to see our films."Both the youngsters are going to share screen space with Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff in the movie, which is the sequel of Student Of The Year, which had launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in Bollywood in 2012.Ananya and Tara had already found social media popularity even before the trailer of their film came out. Thanking the paparazzi, Ananya said, "Firstly, I want to thank all the photographers. You all have been so kind to us, so warm to us. We waited for a day like this where we can see how you all are reacting to our trailer."Asked about how they are dealing with gossip and link-up stories with co-stars, Ananya said, "Link-up rumours are ongoing. They will go on. Let's talk about work."The story of Student Of The Year 2 revolves around one boy Rohan and two girls Mia and Shreya -- their lives, college politics and romantic interests.During the shooting, was there anything they recalled from their school lives?"There is no such school that exists in real life for sure because what we are seeing on-screen is quite larger than life. I wish I studied in a school like that where there are many hot guys," said Tara."I had a blast in school and college, but nothing compares to what we have shown in SOTY 2," said Ananya.Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the film Student Of The Year 2 is releasing on May 10.