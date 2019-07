Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion

Mufasa, the lion king, is killed by his evil brother Scar. Simba, the future king, is too young to take on his uncle, and is tricked into fleeing the kingdom. He comes back years later to claim the throne and avenge his father’s death. Watch the review of the Hindi version of Disney’s live action adaptation of The Lion King, which has Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, Aryan Khan as Simba, Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon and Sanjay Mishra as Pumba.