Messi Fan Ananya Panday Sneakily Captures David Beckham at FIFA World Cup, Says 'Fully Waved at Me'

Two goals by Julian Alvarez and one by Lionel Messi led Argentina to register a 3-0 win against Croatia in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that took place on Wednesday. However, that’s not the only thing making noise on social media. Among many celebrities who have headed to Qatar to watch the FIFA match was Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. In a string of Instagram stories, Ananya chronicled her journey of reaching Qatar and the Lusail Stadium to watch the thrilling semi-final match. But what stole the major highlight was her fan girl moment with football veteran David Beckham.

A picture showcased her touchdown in Doha, Qatar, in another, Ananya Panday was spotted in an Argentina jersey as she backed her team from the live stadium. In one story, she captured footballer David Beckham dressed in a crisped tailored suit smiling as he watched the match from the stands. “Ok I’m done. David Beckham fully waved at me,” wrote Ananya Panday as she recorded her fan girl moment with a series of heart-eyed emoticons. Watch the photograph here:

In a subsequent post, she also recorded Lionel Messi taking a goal and sending the entire stadium in a wave of hoots and cheers. She followed up the story with multiple white hearts to shower love on her favourite team.

With this victory of Argentina, the team has made its way to the final of the tournament, where they’ll now be pitted against either Morocco or France. Notably, this is Argentina’s sixth entry into the FIFA World Cup final.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday last shared the screen space alongside South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the Pan-India actioner Liger. She will next be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya has also teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.

