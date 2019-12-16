Lipstick Under My Burkha Director Alankrita Shrivastava's Heart Bleeds for Alma Mater Jamia

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, has protested against the ongoing tension at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. An alumna of the central university, Alankrita says her heart is bleeding for the students who have been attacked mercilessly on the campus.

Jamia Millia Islamia witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday. The university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus and also used force, which led to violence and arson. Alankrita took to Twitter to post a series of tweets.

She wrote, "I studied at Jamia. It is where I trained to be a filmmaker, where I met my best friends for life. It is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life. I have such fond memories. But today..."

"...Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives."

"Recover because we need you to live. India needs it's students. Brave and fearless students are the future of the country. They are the only hope."

The amended Citizenship Act (CAA) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Protests against CAA continue to be witnessed in different parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

