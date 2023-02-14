Sonal Jha has been active in the entertainment industry since 2006. From acting in acclaimed television shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado and Balika Vadhu to playing powerful characters in films like Alankrita Shrivastava’s black comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha and Mangesh Hadawale directed romantic drama Malaal, Sonal Jha has carved her place with her acting skills and talent. Now, the actress can be seen in Rajeev Barnwal’s Jehanabad: Of Love And War and is eagerly looking forward to an eventful year with Made In Heaven Season 2, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, Kanu Behl’s directorial Agra and much more.

During an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sonal Jha talked a bit about her role from the Ritwik Bhowmik and Satyadeep Misra starrer and if playing a Bihari character was a cakewalk for her since she originally belongs from that space. She explained, “No role is a cakewalk. However familiar you are with that character or that space, it’s always a challenge. Having said that, it was definitely easier compared to other actors who don’t belong to Bihar. But since I left Bihar 30 years back, the way I spoke in this series is not how I actually speak in real life. So I had to put in a little bit of effort. As far as my characterization is concerned, it’s not very complex or layered but it had a lot of authenticity and passion to it. In your family you meet people who are not very urban so I tried to take reference from them, like my bhabhi or my mother, and then I tried to incorporate some expressions, some tonality and some body language cues."

Sonal will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven Season 2 where she’ll feature in a complex segment helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava. Sharing some titbits about the same, the actress revealed, “My particular episode is all about same sex marriages and such relationships. My story revolves around three characters and I play the mother of one of them."

As for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail that’ll be headlined by Vikrant Massey, Sonal disclosed, “The minute I heard it was a story by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, irrespective of the size of my role, I instantly said I’ll do it. I wanted to experience being part of his world. He is such a passionate, loving person and I really had a good time working with time. And 12th Fail is such an interesting story in itself."

Kanu Behl penned the screenplay of Oye Lucky Lucky Oye! and directed Titli. Sonal was roped in for his next title Agra and it was the most difficult role for the actress. “It was the most difficult or demanding project I had worked in because the script was very complex and meticulous. Kanu is an intense and layered person himself so his stories are always very intricate and engaging. I am quite proud to be a part of this project and I can’t wait for it to be released and for people to see my work. It’s a beautiful film and a very important one for the present society as it talks about the kind of issues we are facing or the younger generation is going through. It’s about the sexuality of a young guy so it’s a very interesting subject," she expressed.

Adding another feather to her cap, Sonal is also gearing up to take her play Mughal-E-Azam (musical) to the States. The Feroz Abbas Khan’s Broadway-style musical that made quite a noise during it’s run in Mumbai was an apt platform for Sonal to profess her love for theatre. Heaping praises on the same, she shared, “it has been one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. Theatre is my first love. I started my career from it. When I got chosen for the role of Jodha Bai, Feroze Abbas Khan specifically told me that I don’t need to look at Durga Khote’s way of portraying the character. And that I have to do it my way and it has to look realistic."

She further added, “In movies you do so much work and then you wait for 2-3 years. But with theatre and live performances, you perform and you get the audiences love and warmth. That is something that I really like about the whole excitement. And we just completed 40 shows. People absolutely love Mughal-e-Azam because we have live music, dance and dialogues. Since there are so many memories attached to Mughal-e-Azam that people end up mouthing those dialogues even before we actors say it on stage."

Besides Made In Heaven 2, 12th Fail, Agra, Sunflower Season 2, Sonal Jha would also be seen in the thriller web series Murder in Mahim.

