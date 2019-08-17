Lisa Haydon announces Second Pregnancy, Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif

Arjun Kapoor, who is known for posting quirky comments on his celebrity friends’ Instagram photos, often calling them out for missing the obvious, is at it again. This time he has trolled Katrina Kaif for wearing sunglasses in a packed auditorium at night. Katrina took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her performing at the IIFA’s 2017 New York edition and Arjun was among the first ones to comment.

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her second child. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with husband Dino Lavlani and their first child Zack. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Party of four on the way". In the picture, Lisa's baby bump is visible. The actress, her husband and son are all smiles and happy.

Season 2 of the biggest Indian show on Netflix, Sacred Games, has dropped this week. For those of us unfortunate souls who couldn't do the midnight binge on Independence Day, it is time to seize the weekend! Also, Taapsee Pannu's Game Over is now premiering on the streaming giant too. Here are the other watch-worthy titles you should check out this week.

Based on the book by Jay Asher of the same name, the first season of 13 Reasons Why follows the suicide of a high-school teenage girl, Hannah Baker played by Katherine Langford. Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. With 13 Reasons Why season 3 days away from its release, take an exclusive sneak-peek into Liberty High with News18.

One of the most talked about contestants of Nach Baliye 9 is Urvashi Dholakia, who is participating in the dance reality show with her ex Anuj Sachdeva. In a recent episode, Urvashi’s sons accepted that they wouldn’t mind if their mother and Anuj got together again and now, the latter opened up about his equation with the actress and their relationship.

On Shamita Shetty's 40th birthday in February this year, the actress got a huge surprise, when Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth, who's popular for playing Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, wished her with a special video message. Months later, Shamita her connection with Hemsworth and why he wished her on her birthday.

