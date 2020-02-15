Take the pledge to vote

Lisa Haydon Announces Birth of Baby Boy Leo on Social Media, See Pic

Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have become proud parents of their second boy Leo. Check out the newborn's adorable pic below.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Lisa Haydon Announces Birth of Baby Boy Leo on Social Media, See Pic
Lisa Haydon with Dino Lalvani (L)

Model-actress Lisa Haydon shared a candid picture on social media announcing the birth of her second baby boy. Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their second baby recently and named him Leo. Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017--Zack.

"His little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me," Lisa wrote on social media as she shared first picture of her new born baby Leo.

Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 film Aisha. She has also played a pivotal role in films such as Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has also appeared in the web series The Trip.

Lisa had announced her pregnancy via a social media post in August 2019.

Party of four on the way

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
