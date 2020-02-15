Lisa Haydon Announces Birth of Baby Boy Leo on Social Media, See Pic
Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have become proud parents of their second boy Leo. Check out the newborn's adorable pic below.
Lisa Haydon with Dino Lalvani (L)
Model-actress Lisa Haydon shared a candid picture on social media announcing the birth of her second baby boy. Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their second baby recently and named him Leo. Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017--Zack.
"His little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me," Lisa wrote on social media as she shared first picture of her new born baby Leo.
View this post on Instagram
This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution
Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 film Aisha. She has also played a pivotal role in films such as Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has also appeared in the web series The Trip.
Lisa had announced her pregnancy via a social media post in August 2019.
(With inputs from IANS)
