Lisa Haydon Braving Big Waves on Surf Board will Blow Your Mind, Watch Video

Model and actress Lisa Haydon has shared her love for surfing time and again on Instagram. The Queen actress' social media is full of photos of her by the beach, engaging in various activities, and most of all, surfing.

Lisa has been spending her quarantine days in Hong Kong since March with her husband and two kids. And instead of being locked up at home like all of us, she has been surfing a lot. She has also been sharing those updates on Instagram, making followers envious.

On Friday, Lisa shared yet another video of her braving the waves in the sea on her surf board. In the video, she can bee seen surfing through the water for a while, before the waves overwhelm her. Lisa shared the video with the caption, "Falling down isn't so bad."

In another post, Lisa shared a picture of herself standing by the beach.

Lisa is married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani and they stay in Hong Kong with their two sons - three-year-old Zack and six-month-old Leo.

In March, Lisa had shared another surfing video, saying how she did not have to confine herself to her home, as the pandemic situation was brought under control much sooner in Hong Kong.

She wrote, "Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc..."

when Lisa was 16 weeks pregnant with her second baby, she shared a picture of herself by the beach holding her surfboard and revealed that she would surf frequently, "Of course, with precaution." She wrote, "I tried doing other forms of exercises but all other exercises would make me feel worse - this was practically my only release to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick - I mean, it's a high."

After being a regular on the runway at fashion shows, Lisa appeared in films like Aisha, Queen, Rascals, The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Housefull 3.