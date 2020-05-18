Lisa Haydon Celebrates Son Zack’s 3rd Birthday With Homemade Cake And 'Spiderman' Surprise

Model and actress Lisa Haydon celebrated her son Zack's third birthday in Hong Kong on Sunday. The Aisha actress and her husband Dino Lalvani threw a small party for the birthday boy.

Lisa took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses from the special day. We can also spot a man wearing a Spiderman costume in the pictures. Lisa wrote that Zack wished to play with Spiderman, so they fulfilled the wish on his birthday.

The TV show host also mentioned that the party included only a few friends and it was celebrated keeping the social distancing norms in mind. It was also the first birthday party for Zack’s younger brother Leo.

In an Instagram story upload, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress can be seen wearing a white dress as she holds her new-born son in glee. Young Leo was wearing a party cap and the picture was captioned, “Wisey guysie loves his first party.”

Lisa shared the picture of the birthday cake too. The cake which was made in the shape of the number 3 to denote Zack's third birthday was prepared at home. The model even asked her online fam if they would like to know the recipe of the delicious cake.

Lisa has been spending her time with the family in Hong Kong. She shared a snap showing off her surfing skills. “Riding an endlessss wave.... well almost #practisemakesprogress,” she captioned it.

