Lisa Haydon Celebrates Son Zack’s 3rd Birthday With Homemade Cake And 'Spiderman' Surprise

Model and actress Lisa Haydon celebrated her son Zack's third birthday in Hong Kong on Sunday. The Aisha actress and her husband Dino Lalvani threw a small party for the birthday boy.
Lisa took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses from the special day. We can also spot a man wearing a Spiderman costume in the pictures. Lisa wrote that Zack wished to play with Spiderman, so they fulfilled the wish on his birthday.
The TV show host also mentioned that the party included only a few friends and it was celebrated keeping the social distancing norms in mind. It was also the first birthday party for Zack’s younger brother Leo.
In an Instagram story upload, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress can be seen wearing a white dress as she holds her new-born son in glee. Young Leo was wearing a party cap and the picture was captioned, “Wisey guysie loves his first party.”
Lisa shared the picture of the birthday cake too. The cake which was made in the shape of the number 3 to denote Zack's third birthday was prepared at home. The model even asked her online fam if they would like to know the recipe of the delicious cake.
Lisa has been spending her time with the family in Hong Kong. She shared a snap showing off her surfing skills. “Riding an endlessss wave.... well almost #practisemakesprogress,” she captioned it.
Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way. It also got me thinking .. Last year a lot of what I read in the news was about Brexit, US China trade war, Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, and then experiencing the protests in Hong Kong . But, all of that seems much less talked about in the face of a global health crisis. Without good health it seems there is little place for any other perspective♀️. In all of this I pray we find the peace and patience to ride this out and hopefully be better for it. In the meantime, here is some extremely rusty clumsy post natal surfing for a lol. #IfWeDontLaughWe’llCry
