Lisa Haydon Flaunts Perfect Physique as She Surfs in Bali, Pooja Hegde Asks ‘What Is This Body Even?’; See Post

Lisa Haydon is a mother of three kids. The actress, who has been a part of films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Queen, is married to Dino Lalvani and became a mother of three in a span of four years. Now, any of us would generally think about how she would get rid of all the fat after becoming a mommy. Turns out, she looks her hottest now, and her recent pictures are proof. In fact, not just her fans but her super toned physique has left even her friends in the industry in disbelief.

Lisa took to her Instagram to share pictures of her surfing in Bali. Donning a black bikini, the actress is all smiles as she can be seen riding baby waves. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Have always been scared to surf in Bali.. the waves seem huge and verryyyyy professional. The other day I was surfing a big foam board, so scared after not being in open ocean surfing like this in three years, and sooo rusty. Basically spent the morning in “the laundry” as our teacher Nyoman puts it. Haha, if you know you know . But as my husband quite rightly says “don’t waste a day in Bali” … in other words, if you don’t get out there, you didn’t live it to the fullest. Second slide has a wee little friend that popped his head up a few times this morning If you’re ever in Bali head to Batu Balong for some sweet baby waves and ask for Nyoman who will push you onto the waveenjoyyyyy” See the post here:

However, more than her surfing skills, it is her great shape that attracted our attention. Lisa looks fit and perfect, as she flaunts her toned and sexy body. Pooja Hegde commented, “I mean… WHAT is this body even?!!!! Hottest mom on this planet for sure” Vedika Pinto wrote, “what are you made of” Her fans dropped comments like ‘do you really have three kids’, also called her ‘hottest’ and ‘goddess’.

Lisa Haydon is surely showing us the way to stay fit and happy, isn’t it?

