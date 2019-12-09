Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lisa Haydon Gives Another Fitness Inspiration with New Pictures of Her Baby Bump

Ever since Lisa Haydon announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post back in August this year, the Queen actress has been more than open about her experiences.

Trending Desk

December 9, 2019
Lisa Haydon Gives Another Fitness Inspiration with New Pictures of Her Baby Bump
Lisa Haydon has been a fitness inspiration for many new mothers. The model and actress, who has worked in a number of movies and web series besides walking the ramp for top fashion designers, is pregnant with her second child. She went right back into shape after giving birth to her first child, and has stayed active through her pregnancy, setting fitness goals for many mothers-to-be.

Ever since Lisa announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post back in August this year, the Queen actress has been more than open about her experiences.

In a new picture posted on the social media platform, Lisa has given a glimpse of her healthy schedule while enjoying the pregnancy phase. She shared a picture in her morning look, with a white T-shirt tied up, flaunting her baby bump. She captioned it, "Having a healthy hair care regime and strong hair is as important for me as training for a strong body. Which is why I choose @kerastase_official."

The picture has left many of her friends in awe of her, including Shibani Dandekar and Atul Kasbekar. Actress Amy Jackson, who has recently become a mother, also posted the compliment for the mom-to-be.

This isn't the first time when the actress has shared snaps flaunting her baby bump. From her social media profile, there is no doubt about the fact that Lisa is a complete beach baby. Have a look at some of other pictures embracing the second pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

The actress is married to British businessman Dino Lalvani. The couple tied the knot in October 2016. They welcomed a baby boy, named Zack, on May 17, 2017.

