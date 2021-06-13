Lisa Haydon Has Graceful Response For Troll Who Said She is 'Always Pregnant'

Actress Lisa Haydon is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The actress and model recently appeared on the cover of a leading magazine, along with her sons Zack and Leo. While sharing pictures from her photoshoot, Lisa got a rude comment about being ‘always’ pregnant. However, the actress had a graceful response for the user.

An Instagram commented, “It seems like you are pregnant all the time. Do you love being pregnant?" with laughing emojis. To this, Lisa replied, “Yes, I do it’s a very special time. But also no, not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth."

The user was impressed by her response and wrote, “So awesome to hear from you Lisa. You have a stunning body. I adore your pregnancy pics so much! Wish you the best! Take care, stay safe."

Sharing her gorgeous images on Instagram, Lisa wrote, “A bit behind on posting the rest of our shoot with @bazaarindia But, This is my favourite moment of all the pictures. A moment I’ll travel back to in the coming months… when we’d go home to feed ourselves and sleep through the night. Every new addition brings a new family dynamic. Sometimes I feel it’s like a little revolution. When ppl ask if I’m ready. I never know what to say. Yes,because everything weighs heavy. No, because nothing could ever really fully prepare us for what’s about to happen till it does… living on a prayer, stealing sleep, really taking every day as it comes. No matter how crazy things get, there is real surfing to look forward to (not just posing on the board) and being on top of mountains again (sic),"

In the interview, Lisa revealed that they are expecting a girl. “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel,'" she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Lisa, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020. The couple currently lives in Hong Kong.

