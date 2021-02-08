Lisa Haydon Pregnant With Third Baby, Makes Adorable Announcement with Son Zack

Actress Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant for the third time, with an adorable video. Lisa, who is mother to two sons Zack and Leo, will be welcoming a baby girl with husband Dino Lalvani.

In the video on Instagram, Lisa says, "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately." She then says that she has not been able to give this news due to her laziness. She then asks her son Zack, So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?" To this, Zack replies, "A baby sister." Lisa then went on to say that she is very excited. "#3 Coming this June," she captioned the post.

Lisa and Dino Lalvani tied the knot in 2016. The welcomed their first son Zack in 2017. Their second son Leo was born in January 2020. The couple currently lives in Hong Kong.

On the work front, Lisa was last seen in as a judge on the show Top Model India. After being a regular on the runway at fashion shows, Lisa appeared in films like Aisha, Queen, Rascals, The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Housefull 3.