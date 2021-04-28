movies

Lisa Haydon 'Took Three Pregnancies' to Figure Out How to Dress Her Baby Bump
1-MIN READ

Lisa Haydon 'Took Three Pregnancies' to Figure Out How to Dress Her Baby Bump

credit : Lisa Haydon Instagram

credit : Lisa Haydon Instagram

Actress Lisa Haydon shared how it took three pregnancies to figure out how to dress her baby bump.

Actress Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, took to Instagram to share a picture with baby Leo in her arms. She shared how it took three pregnancies to figure out how to dress her baby bump.

“It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t where anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it” in the past. However, after 4 years of consecutive shape shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what’s worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term. Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair 😝… life doesn’t stop for the gram. Tap for tags," Lisa wrote alongside the picture.

Lisa, who got married to Dino in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

first published:April 28, 2021, 11:23 IST