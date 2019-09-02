Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic

Actress and model Lisa Haydon, who tied the knot with businessman Dino Lalvani, is all set to welcome baby no. 2. The actress is the mother to 2-year-old Zack Lalvani who was born in 2017. Lisa, who recently announced her second pregnancy with an adorable family picture, has now posted an update about the same.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a black and white snapshot of herself in a black bodycon dress. She then mentioned with hashtags that she was 19 weeks pregnant, which means that she is in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Check out the picture below:

Lisa posted the picture from a professional photoshoot. The actor is still doing her modeling assignments but is on a break from movies. Haydon was last seen in Karan Johar's 2016 multi-starrer Ae Dil hai Mushkil, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan. She has also featured in movies like Queen, Shaukeens, Housefull 3 and the web-series The Trip.

Haydon recently walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal in Lakme Fashion Week.

Check it out:

She recently opened up in an interview to talk about how she was looking forward to coming back to movies after the birth of her baby. "After this one, I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work. Hopefully, my baby-making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies," the actress said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.